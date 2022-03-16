star_border

Famille test Nolir and co

Fabricant à la une

Nolir and co - Batiweb

Nolir and co

What is Lorem Ipsum? Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. It was popularised in the 1960s with the release of Letraset sheets containing Lorem Ipsum passages, and more recently with desktop publishing software like Aldus PageMaker including versions of Lorem Ipsum. Why do we use it? It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout. The point of using Lorem Ipsum is that it has a more-or-less normal distribution of letters, as opposed to using 'Content here, content here', making it look like readable English. Many desktop publishing packages and web page editors now use Lorem Ipsum as their default model text, and a search for 'lorem ipsum' will uncover many web sites still in their infancy. Various versions have evolved over the years, sometimes by accident, sometimes on purpose (injected humour and the like).   Where does it come from? Contrary to popular belief, Lorem Ipsum is not simply random text. It has roots in a piece of classical Latin literature from 45 BC, making it over 2000 years old. Richard McClintock, a Latin professor at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, looked up one of the more obscure Latin words, consectetur, from a Lorem Ipsum passage, and going through the cites of the word in classical literature, discovered the undoubtable source. Lorem Ipsum comes from sections 1.10.32 and 1.10.33 of "de Finibus Bonorum et Malorum" (The Extremes of Good and Evil) by Cicero, written in 45 BC. This book is a treatise on the theory of ethics, very popular during the Renaissance. The first line of Lorem Ipsum, "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet..", comes from a line in section 1.10.32. The standard chunk of Lorem Ipsum used since the 1500s is reproduced below for those interested. Sections 1.10.32 and 1.10.33 from "de Finibus Bonorum et Malorum" by Cicero are also reproduced in their exact original form, accompanied by English versions from the 1914 translation by H. Rackham. Where can I get some? There are many variations of passages of Lorem Ipsum available, but the majority have suffered alteration in some form, by injected humour, or randomised words which don't look even slightly believable. If you are going to use a passage of Lorem Ipsum, you need to be sure there isn't anything embarrassing hidden in the middle of text. All the Lorem Ipsum generators on the Internet tend to repeat predefined chunks as necessary, making this the first true generator on the Internet. It uses a dictionary of over 200 Latin words, combined with a handful of model sentence structures, to generate Lorem Ipsum which looks reasonable. The generated Lorem Ipsum is therefore always free from repetition, injected humour, or non-characteristic words etc.
En savoir plus exit_to_app
Aucun produit n'a été trouvé
La sélection de la semaine
Vitocal : pompes à chaleur aérothermiques - Batiweb
Vitocal : pompes à chaleur aérothermiques
VIESSMANN

Les pompes à chaleur aérothermiques (ou air/eau) Vitocal sont idéales pour la rénovation de maisons...

En savoir plus exit_to_app
Documentation insert_drive_file
Ligne de salle de bains Geberit iCon - Batiweb
Ligne de salle de bains Geberit iCon
GEBERIT

La ligne de salle de bains Geberit iCon a été complétée par de nouveaux produits offrant davantage de...

En savoir plus exit_to_app
Documentation insert_drive_file
Joint de dilatation VMZINC pour l'étanchéité des raccords entre gouttières et chéneaux - Batiweb
Joint de dilatation VMZINC pour l'étanchéité …
VM Building Solutions

Le joint de dilatation VMZINC est un accessoire pour la collecte des eaux pluviales. Il permet d'absorber les mouvements...

En savoir plus exit_to_app
Documentation insert_drive_file
Dossiers partenaires
Sèche-mains Dyson Airblade V : la puissance Dyson dans un appareil compact. - Batiweb
Sèche-mains Dyson Airblade V : la puissance …

Le Dyson Airblade V est un sèche-mains puissant équipé de la technologie Airblade™ permettant un séchage des mains effic…

Dyson Lire ...
BLOCS-PORTES LARGEMENT VITRÉS : des performances techniques et esthétiques qui n'ont vraiment rien à cacher ! - Batiweb
BLOCS-PORTES LARGEMENT VITRÉS : des …

Notre nouvelle gamme de Blocs-Portes Largement Vitrés s’intègre dans tous vos projets en neuf comme en rénovation. Quels…

JELD-WEN Lire ...
#BienPlusQuUnSpécialiste2 - N°1 les cyber risques - Batiweb
#BienPlusQuUnSpécialiste2 - N°1 les cyber …

Virus informatique, piratage, vol de mot de passe, divulgation non autorisée d’informations confidentielles, malveillanc…

SMABTP Lire ...
Top 10 des partenaires
1 Nolir and co Voir...