RENOLIT FRANCE

VOTRE SPÉCIALISTE DE L'ÉTANCHÉITÉ SYNTHÉTIQUE POUR TOITURES

RENOLIT est un des plus grands producteurs européen de membranes d'étanchéité synthétique monocouche pour toitures.

Nos produits sont destinés à l'étanchéité de toitures terrasses, plates, inclinées ou cintrées, en travaux neuf ou en rénovation.

Nos solutions sont innovantes :

En réponse à la demande du marché, les systèmes de toiture ont été complétés ces dernières années par un certain nombre de systèmes de toiture innovants offrant des solutions fiables et durables.
De nombreux clients du monde entier ont fait confiance aux produits RENOLIT pour l'imperméabilisation de leurs toits.

Le savoir-faire de RENOLIT

  • RENOLIT ALKORPLAN Classic : RENOLIT ALKORPLAN LA MEMBRANE D'ÉTANCHÉITÉ À BASE DE PVC-P
  • RENOLIT ALKORPLAN Metallics : RENOLIT ALKORPLAN METALLICS DES MEMBRANES DE COULEUR CUIVRE ET ARGENT
  • RENOLIT ALKORPLAN Design : LE SYSTÈME ESTHÉTIQUE RENOLIT ALKORPLAN DESIGN
  • RENOLIT ALKORPLAN Solar Système de fixation : système de fixation pour vos réalisations créatives
  • RENOLIT ALKORPLAN Bright : RENOLIT ALKORPLAN BRIGHT LA MEMBRANE DE HAUTE RÉFLEXION
  • RENOLIT ALKORPLAN Smart : LESS IS MORE - UN NOUVEL EXEMPLE POUR L'ÉTANCHÉITÉ DES TOITURES
  • RENOLIT ALKORPLAN Solar :  SYSTÈME ULTRALÉGER POUR LA FIXATION DES PANNEAUX SOLAIRES
  • RENOLIT ALKORTOP : ALKORTOP FABRIQUÉ À BASE DE FPO
  • RENOLIT ALKORPLAN Green : RENOLIT ALKORPLAN GREEN SYSTÈME OPTIMISÉ DE TOITURE VERTE
  • RENOLIT ALKORTEC : RENOLIT ALKORTEC LA MEMBRANE D'ÉTANCHÉITÉ À BASE DE EVA/EBA
  • RENOLIT DUALFIX : PRODUIT POUR LE COLLAGE DE LA MEMBRANE D'ÉTANCHÉITÉ ET DE L'ISOLANT
  • RENOLIT POLIQUID : L'ÉTANCHÉITÉ LIQUIDE, C'EST RENOLIT POLIQUID
     

À propos du fabricant

RENOLIT FRANCE

5 rue de la haye
93290 tremblay en france
France

0141843028
0149470462
4 produits associés

alkorPLAN® A

alkorPLAN® A

RENOLIT FRANCE
La membrane d’étanchéité synthétique est liaisonnée au support par collage total ou partiel ou par auto-adhésivation grâce à une colle polyuréthane ou...


alkorPLAN® F

alkorPLAN® F

RENOLIT FRANCE
La membrane d’étanchéité synthétique est fixée mécaniquement dans l’élément porteur par un système de vis et plaquettes. Ce système convient pour l’étanchéité...


alkorPLAN® L

alkorPLAN® L

RENOLIT FRANCE
Membrane placée sous lestage pour étanchéité des toitures terrasses sous protection rapportée, gravillons et toitures végétalisées. Cette solution offre...


AlkorDesign®

AlkorDesign®

RENOLIT FRANCE
Système associant l’esthétique des toitures métalliques aux avantages des membranes d’étanchéité synthétiques alkorPLAN® F. Développé pour les toitures...



